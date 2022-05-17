Designer Bob Mackie calls out Kim Kardashian for wearing Marilyn Monroe's gown: It was a big mistake

​​

Kim Kardashian sparked controversy when she appeared on the Met Gala red carpet wearing Marilyn Monroe's original 1962 Jean Louis gown, in which Monroe memorably sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.

While some applauded Kardashian for paying homage to the legend, others were concerned about the implications of her wearing the real gown. Costume historians and environmentalists condemned the unfavourable precedent it would create as well as the possible harm it may inflict. Kim Kardashian donning Marilyn Monroe's legendary 1962 Jean Louis gown to the 2022 Met Gala did not please Mackie, according to Entertainment Weekly. Mackie, who formerly worked as a fashion assistant for Jean Louis, had some harsh words for the reality star.

“I thought it was a big mistake. [Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress,” he said as per Page. However, this isn't the first time the designer, who also designed iconic looks for Cher, has disparaged reality TV's favourite family. In 2021, he said as per Page Six, “The Kardashians are very attractive and some are downright beautiful, but they’re just famous for being famous.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian famously shed 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the gown, which was initially delivered to her by private jet from Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida, and couldn't be changed. "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she told Vogue of her strict workout routine.

