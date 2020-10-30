Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria replaces Isla Fisher in upcoming comedy film Unplugging: Report

Isla Fisher was allegedly replaced on upcoming comedy film Unplugging by Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria, as Isla had scheduling conflicts.

Eva Longoria has landed a new role! The 45-year-old Desperate Housewives actress has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy Unplugging, Deadline reported earlier today. Eva will star in the movie alongside Veep‘s Dan Walsh, Back to the Future‘s Lea Thompson, There’s Something About Mary‘s Keith David, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, and The Way Back‘s Al Madrigal.

Here’s the synopsis: “After the death of a friend, Dan (Walsh) is inspired to whisk his wife Jeanine (Longoria) away to a remote town for a ‘digital detox.’ Their romantic weekend quickly turns disastrous with unearthly encounters, strong edibles and bizarre locals. With no cell or Internet service, they’re lost, but end up reconnecting with each other along the way home.”

Originally, Isla Fisher was supposed to play by Jeanine but was replaced by Eva after a schedule conflict. In case you missed it, it was recently announced that Eva Longoria will also be starring in and directing in a new action-comedy! In September it was reported by Variety that the 45-year-old actress will direct and star in the upcoming action-comedy Spa Day. Eva was reportedly producing the project with her partner Ben Spector at their banner UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

