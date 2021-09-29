Desperate Housewives alum Marcia Cross pens heartfelt tribute to her father after his death; SEE POST

Marcia Cross is honoring her father, Mark, who passed away recently. The Desperate Housewives star, 59, paid homage to her father on Instagram on Sunday. Cross' post featured a picture of the father-daughter pair dancing together, beaming from ear to ear. "Mark J Cross 1923-2021," she captioned the post. "Incomparable Human. My Father. And my first and longest love."

Check out her post here:

However, in the post's comments section, several of Cross' renowned pals offered their sympathies. As Laura Leighton and Kelly Rutherford dropped red heart emoticons, Daphne Zuniga added a red heart emoji as she wrote: "So sorry Marcia." "Sending [love] to you," Kyle MacLachlan commented, while Mary McCormack added, "Oh honey. I'm so sorry." Meanwhile, Nancy Travis replied to the post: "May he Rest in Peace — sending comfort and love."

According to PEOPLE, Cross was very close to her father, who was a former people manager. Cross posted a picture of the couple wearing identical blue jammies in August 2020. "Apple-Tree. My father and fashion icon," she previously wrote. "97 and he's still got it going on. Love to all." In addition, for a Father's Day homage in 2019, the Melrose Place alum shared a "happy" picture of the pair. Cross' picture was the same one used in her post announcing his death. "One of the happiest moments of my life," she wrote. "Dancing with my father, probably the kindest person I will ever know, on my wedding. #blessed #happyfathersday2019."

Meanwhile, Cross and her stockbroker husband Tom Mahoney have 14-year-old twin daughters Savannah and Eden. The long-married pair has been together since 2006.

