Despicable Me 4: Why Dru Gru Doesn't Play a Major Role in The Film

Despicable Me 4, released in the U.S. on July 3, 2024, has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. While it doesn't push the boundaries of the animated film franchise, it offers nostalgic entertainment for the whole family. However, those anticipating the return of Felonius Gru's twin brother, Dru Gru, may face disappointment.

Despicable Me 4's ending features Gru and his family facing Maxime Le Mal, a new villain. The film's advertisements highlight new additions like Mega Minions, leaving fans wondering if a reunion between Gru and his brother is being kept secret. Dru's role in the franchise's future is explored, considering his inclusion in the cast and his potential impact on the series.

Why was Dru's role in Despicable Me 4 so small?

Dru played an important role in Despicable Me 3 but doesn't appear in Despicable Me 4 outside of a brief cameo in the film's ending. Dru, introduced as Gru's long-lost brother in Despicable Me 3, played a significant role in the film's emotional core.

His desire to be a true villain, like his brother and their deceased father, complicates Gru's attempts to leave behind his life of villainy. Their connection was a major emotional core in Despicable Me 3, and the film's ending set up a friendly cat and mouse game between the brothers.

Although Despicable Me 4 delves more into the world of villains within the Despicable Me franchise, there's very little mention of Dru. Instead, the film introduces new unrelated corners of that world, both from the past and the present. Dru doesn't appear until the end of the film, where he appears during a sequence that shows Gru having a party with his loved ones after defeating Maxime.

Dru and Dr. Nefario, along with Marlena Gru, do not appear in the latest Despicable Me film. However, they are briefly introduced as cameos at the end. After Gru captures Maxime, the villain vows vengeance, forcing Gru and his family to hide and cannot speak with family members like his mother or brother.

This explanation works within the story itself, but it's also probably a good thing on a storytelling level that Dru is absent from Despicable Me 4. The film's biggest problem is a deluge of concepts that rarely get developed fully or earn genuine closure.

The disjointed nature of Despicable Me 4 would have only been made worse by Dru, who could have unnecessarily complicated the already scattered plot. Instead, Dru's absence is used to help further isolate the family and highlight the danger they're in. It's a clever little trick that also removes Dru from the narrative.

Will Dru return in future Despicable Me movies?

Dru offers a potential opportunity for Despicable Me producers as a wildcard, allowing for exploration of Gru's connection with Dru. If Dru excels as a villain, Gru could abandon his villainy role in Despicable Me 4 and Poppy. Dru could also play a crucial role in a Minions spin-off, pitting Minions against a peppy version of their boss.

There is currently no Despicable Me 5 or Minions 3 confirmed to be in production. However, given that Despicable Me is the highest-grossing animated franchise in cinematic history, it likely won't be long before the future of the series begins to take shape. Dru remains a fun tool that the series can pull out in future entries, especially after the character was more or less removed from Despicable Me 3. Gru's return could even cement a more streamlined approach to a prospective Despicable Me 4 sequel.

What is Despicable Me 4 about?

Despicable Me 4 is an animated movie sequel to the popular Illumination franchise, directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. The plot revolves around the master villain Felonious Gru, who introduces a biological son named Gru Jr. to his adoptive offspring. As Gru Jr. becomes antagonized, his adopted children, Lucy, Margo, and Edith, help him evade new enemies Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina.

The Minions movie follows Gru, who discovers Maxime's device transforming people into human cockroach hybrids. He plans to use it against his son, Gru Jr., in a revenge plot. Gru and his minions join the Anti-Villain League and gain superpowers to rescue Gru Jr., but the plan is thwarted.

Gru and his family relocate to a new town and meet their new neighbors, including Poppy Prescott (Joey King), a wannabe supervillain who idolizes Gru. Poppy and Gru eventually work together to rescue Gru Jr. just before the baby is brainwashed and morphed into a cockroach by Maxime. Along with several characters, such as Dr. Nefario (Russell Brand), Gru's twin brother, Dru, is briefly seen in a non-speaking cameo in the movie's final moments.

