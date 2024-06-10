Will Ferrell is truly the funniest man alive, but the actor is now rooting to be the sexiest one. On Sunday, June 9, at the Despicable Me 4 premiere in New York City, Will Ferrell announced his desire to be featured in PEOPLE's famous annual issue, The Sexiest Man Alive, launching his campaign. Ferrel said, "Because you guys never have comedians." The 56-year-old actor claimed he was planting the seeds to be on the cover.

Will Ferrel plays Maxime Le Mal in the Despicable Me franchise

Furthermore, Ferrell, who plays the newcomer Maxime Le Mal in the Despicable Me franchise, looked the part, channeling a sexy villain with his debut ensemble of dark shades and an Adidas track jacket (with the collar popped, of course).

Ferrell expanded it to, more precisely, a sexy, soccer-playing villain. After setting further ground for his Sexiest Man Alive campaign with some subliminal messages, the comedian quipped that his Mega-Minion superpower would be to be fluent in every language in the world. He further added that he wants to be People Magazine's Sexiest Man of the Year, adding, “Come on. Vote for comedians."

Ferrell's co-star Paul Rudd was crowned sexiest man alive in 2021

However, Ferrell's friend and comedic actor Paul Rudd has been crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive. Rudd is also the actor who played Ferrell's co-star in Anchorman and Shrink Next Door. Rudd, who plays Brian Fantana, a member of Ron Burgundy's news team, in the 2004 movie, was crowned in 2021.

Three of the film's stars, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Will Ferrell, were all co-stars in the acclaimed series Anchorman; therefore, Despicable Me 4 constituted a sort of mini-reunion of Anchorman. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, the 2013 follow-up to the movie, features Wiig as Carell's romantic interest. Twenty years after Rudd and the other three actors co-starred in the movie.

