Despite controversies, Ezra Miller participated in additional photography for The Flash?

Ezra Miller has been surrounded by controversies since the past few months including the recent charges against him which were reported to be that of burglary in Vermont by the state police. While netizens have been asking the star to be replaced from the upcoming DCEU film, The Flash, it seems Warner Bros. will be going ahead with Miller and the film as is which releases next year.

According to a report in Hollywood Reporter, the actor has "participated in regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer." Although it's unclear whether the scheduled shooting took place during the time that Ezra ran into trouble with law enforcement. Yet it has been reported that the actor did shoot a few extra scenes for the upcoming movie despite his controversies.

Multiple allegations against Miller have come forward this year including two arrests in Hawaii over disorderly conduct and second-degree assault. Recently, the actor was accused of stealing alcohol bottles from a Vermont residence which was unattended. The actor has also been accused of housing children on a farm filled with guns and marijuana.

Amid all this and following Batgirl's cancellation, many believed the same would happen with The Flash although, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslavr recently confirmed that the film will arrive in 2023 and also described The Flash and other DC releases including Black Adam as "terrific." The Flash will be Miller's first solo film for the character of Barry Allen and also has a cameo from Michael Keaton who reprises his role as Batman after 30 years.

