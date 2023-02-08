Despite the family drama, King Charles has ‘weakness’ for Prince Harry and doesn’t want to lose him: Experts

A royal expert claims that King Charles wants to mend relationship with Prince Harry despite their family drama. According to US Weekly Angela Levin who is Prince Harry’s biographer states that King Charles is not giving up on his younger son. Read more about the same here.

King Charles wants to reconcile with Prince Harry Levine stated that King Charles is also a father besides being a monarch and that he loves Harry. He might not like what Prince has been doing recently but there’s always a weakness for him. King Charles does not want to lose Prince Harry as his son and wants to mend fences. Earlier the Vanity Fair royal editor also mentioned in an interview that King wants to sort out his relationship with Prince Harry and his children. However, he wants to do the same on a personal level.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the British royal family has become even more strained after the claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and Harry’s memoir Spare. The Duke of Sussex has made numerous claims about his dad and brother in the book, which was released last month. Prince Harry alleged that one of the members from King’s team planted stories about him and Prince Williams in 2019. They wanted to get good press for (Queen Consort) Camilia and (King) Charles while stomping on the reputation of the brothers. In a recent ITV interview, Prince Harry also claimed that he wants his brother and father back in life but they do not seem to want reconciliation.

