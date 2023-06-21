Detective Pikachu Returns set to release on Nintendo Switch this year; Know details here

Detective Pikachu Returns Nintendo Game is set to release. After being missing in action for years, Detective Pikachu is finally making a comeback. The events of this game will take place after the event of the first game. The Detective Pikachu game is what inspired the live-action Detective Pikachu movie featuring Ryan Reynolds. The video posted by Nintendo shows us Tim Goodman and Detective Pikachu teaming up for yet another adventure.

Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo

In a new exciting video, Nintendo revealed that Detective Pikachu is ready to make his comeback. In Detective Pikachu Returns, you can expect even more mystery and adventure from the second installment of the game. The new Pokémon game will take place following the events of the first game.

The players will get to play as Tim Goodman and investigate around to solve cases, along with Detective Pikachu by their side. The game is set to release on October 6, 2023. The viewers will get to see a number of other Pokemon return. Not a lot of details about the plot have been revealed yet, but the storyline of this game will be totally different than the original. In the trailer, Mewtwo makes an appearance which means he will play a role in the narrative of the game.

Detective Pikachu Returns’ depiction of Rhyme City shows a lot more creatures than the original version. Sword and Shield’s Cinderance can be spotted in the game trailer. The new game shows creatures and humans interacting in fun ways.

Detective Pikachu movie

The 2019 Detective Pikachu movie followed the same premise of the game while giving it a new perspective at the same time. The film follows the story of Tim Goodman, who shows up in Rhyme City after finding out about the mysterious death of his father, Harry. There he encounters his father talking to Pikachu, only to find out that he is the only human who can talk to Pikachu.

The duo then decides to set out on an adventure to uncover the mystery behind Harry’s death. Detective Pikachu is voiced by actor Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith plays Tim.

