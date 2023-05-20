Detroit Traffic cop gets $50,000 donation after featuring on famous TikTok account; Video goes viral

A Detroit traffic cop received a $50,000 donation after TikTok creator Zachery Dereniowski helped her story of financial hardship go viral. On May 15, the day following Mother's Day, Zachery Dereniowski, a TikToker who makes videos on mental health advocacy and kindness shared a TikTok video in which he approached Linita Edge while she was on duty directing traffic.

As a part of the act for his video, Dereniowski first asked Edge if she would purchase a jersey from him for $1. He continued by asking her some personal questions like if she is a supporter of the Detroit Tigers baseball team.

The camera then shifted to a clip of Dereniowski requesting permission from a man she said was her subordinate. When he gave his approval, Dereniowski gave her $500 in cash and said that he would take her to a baseball game that evening.

"It's Mother's Day weekend. I want to celebrate a mom," the TikToker said. She was overwhelmed by the gesture, but she had no idea that the best was yet to come. Edge started to cry as she opened up about the financial struggles at home. Dereniowski's video has amassed over 9.5 million views and netizens expressed their admiration for Edge's inspiring narrative and engaging attitude. They contributed an additional $50,000 to a GoFundMe that the TikToker had created for her as a result, and she was given a cheque at a Tigers game. Linita collapsed to her knees in shock at the sight of the person, crying once more, and said. ‘Thank God!’

Netizens reaction to Linita’s viral video

The video, in which Linita was given the cheque, has garnered over 6.4 million views, with thousands of viewers being moved by her struggles. One person commented, “Of all people, I’m glad she’s receiving these blessings,” A second person wrote, “I love her!” Another person commented, “She deserves this! Her response about her kids was everything!” A fourth person wrote, “She deserves this! Her response about her kids was everything!”

About Zachery Derenioski

Zachery Derenioski is a TikTok star who is passionate about spreading kindness. He is a graduate of the University of Sydney. His TikTok videos initially focussed on his experiences in medical school, but that all changed in August 2021. Dereniowski decided to leave medical school after two years in order to concentrate on making content on random acts of kindness. He has over 16.1 million followers on his social media platform.

