Dev Patel not a big fan of his movie The Last Airbender; Calls it 'one of the worst movies' he's ever done

Dev Patel's experience filming "The Last Airbender" was so bad that the actor has turned down opportunities to appear in Hollywood blockbusters. “Maybe it’s a fear of how I would fit into that world,” Patel said about his decision to avoid doing tentpole movies after “The Last Airbender.” He said, “one of the worst movies I’ve ever done, do a quick IMDb search and you’ll know what it is.”

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 31-year-old actor also expressed how he feels unworthy of an Oscar nomination for his role in Lion. “I didn’t feel worthy,” Dev told the magazine. “That kind of speaks to my natural low self-esteem: You’re there with really impressive creatures, the best of the best, and you’re like, ‘I don’t know what I have to offer in this space,” the actor said.

M. Night Shyamalan directed the film, which was based on the animated Nickelodeon series "Avatar: The Last Airbender." The movie was a critical and commercial flop. In a separate interview as per Just Jared, Dev admitted that he was most likely miscast as Prince Zuko. He said, “I could see that the studio was worried that I wasn’t really performing well, It was quite a torturous experience in that sense where you know you’ve maybe possibly been miscast in something, and you’re not right for it, and I didn’t have any confidence, and I didn’t know how to apply what I now know are my good tools as a performer, and the truth I can bring to a part. And it kind of showed.”

Meanwhile, Patel is now starring in David Lowery's "The Green Knight," which has garnered him some of his finest reviews to date. The film released on July 29.

