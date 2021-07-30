Dev Patel OPENS UP on playing Sir Gawain in the newest adaptation of ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight’

Dev Patel is all set to star in the latest adaptation of the ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight’, a 14th century poem now retitled to ‘The Green Knight’. According to Entertainment Tonight, Patel is all prepared to play Gawain, the brave nephew of King Arthur who will embark on a journey as set by the Green Knight. Other characters in the movie include Alicia Vikander in dual roles as Gawain's paramour, Essel, and the alluring Lady, Erin Kellyman as St. Winifred, and Joel Edgerton as the Lord.

Reflecting upon his decision to star in filmmaker David Lowery’s adaptation, Patel revealed that the script had him “enthralled”, because he could find similarities to a “young actor’s journey” in Hollywood. “I could see so many parallels to a young actor's journey, trying to be successful in Hollywood and how that blinding reach for ambition can sometimes be detrimental to yourself and to your close relationships. At what cost do you want to be this thing?" Patel told Entertainment Tonight. "In this case, he wants to be a Knight and have his legend on the lips of everyone and in the kingdom," he added.

Joel Edgerton, too, recalled playing the daring hero in 2004’s King Arthur. "When I played him, it was in a very commercial, action-driven film," Edgerton added. However, based on the stroy and the aesthetics of the movie, the actor also revealed that the upcoming adaptation is very different from the previous movies on the 14th-century poem.

Edgerton also shared his take on young actors taking over the legendary characters and playing it in their own way. “When you get old enough, things come around again," he jokingly added. "What really lures different actors to different things? Definitely something that piqued my interest -- apart from the creative team involved in this -- was also getting on the horse and you've got a crossbow," Edgerton recalled.

