Dev Patel recalls not ‘feeling worthy’ of Oscar nomination for Lion in 2016; Opens up about low self esteem

British actor Dev Patel recently opened up about not feeling super confident about his acting skills. In a new chat with New York Times, the 31-year-old actor expressed how he feels unworthy of an Oscar nomination for his role in Lion. “I didn’t feel worthy,” Dev told the magazine. “That kind of speaks to my natural low self-esteem: You’re there with really impressive creatures, the best of the best, and you’re like, ‘I don’t know what I have to offer in this space,’” the actor said.

If you didn’t know, back in 2016, Dev received the Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Lion. Dev starred in the film alongside Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, and David Wenham. Back in 2016, the actor also received a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards in the Best Supporting Actor category, which he later won.

Speaking on winning the nomination, he said, “I literally just woke up to this news. I am so humbled to be acknowledged in a category alongside these incredible gentlemen. I'm feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude for my real family back home in London and in India and for my "Lion" family, especially for the leader of our pride, director Garth Davis. The best thing about this though is that my mom is going to be really happy.”

The official plot of the critically acclaimed film reads: “Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home.”

