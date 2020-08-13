Dev Patel turns narrator for special two part series titled India From Above to mark Independence Day

As the name aptly puts it, the docu-series India From Above will show Indian landscapes in a never before seen light with Dev Patel's narration.

India will soon be celebrating its 73rd Independence Day and on the occasion National Geographic is all set to enthrall its viewers with a two-part special series titled India from Above. As the name aptly puts it, the docu-series will show Indian landscapes in a never before seen light and from up above. To add to that, actor Dev Patel will be narrating the series which is touted to be a celebration of India.

What's even more special about the series is that it has been shot over a period of one year and four seasons, across different terrains. It will feature geographical, cultural, technological, and historical aspects of the country. The show is set to air on August 14 and 15.

Anuradha Aggarwal, Head – Infotainment, English, and Kids, Star India, said, "With India from Above, we are all set to unveil some never-before-seen visuals of our country using cutting-edge aerial cinematography. The stunning vistas are accompanied by a compelling narrative by globally celebrated actor Dev Patel about diverse facets of the lives of our 1.3 billion people." The show, which is a joint production between National Geographic UK and Line Production, is sure to make Indians proud. "This unique view of India is sure to swell the hearts of our countrymen with immense pride this Independence Day,” Anuradha added.

The series will feature the world’s largest religious gathering of Kumbh festival to the stunning spectacle of the monumental solar plant in Tamil Nadu.

