'Devastated' Travis Scott addresses Astroworld tragedy: I could never imagine anything like this happening

After releasing a statement through his Twitter account on Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott took to Instagram to release a video message where he said he was "absolutely devasted" after the incident that reportedly killed 8 concert attendees amid crowd surge. The rapper in the video mentioned, "I could never imagine anything like this happening."

Travis shared a series of videos on his Instagram stories where he mentioned how he's working to assist victims' families amid this tough time. The rapper sent out prayers to the victims of the tragedy. Additionally, Travis added how his fans mean the world to him and said, "My fans really mean the world to me. I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. Anytime I can make out what’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need."

Travis further stated that he could not have imagined the severity of the situation and mentioned, "I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening."

The Stargazing singer also explained that he and his team are working closely with the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department to get to the bottom of the incident. Scott also asked attendees from his show who have any information to contact the local authorities.

Travis further signed off in his last message saying that he will keep his fans updated. This is Scott's second statement regarding the Astroworld festival tragedy. In his first statement, which was brief, the rapper sent out his prayers to the families of those impacted by the incident.

