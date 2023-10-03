Devil May Cry: Netflix drops all-new trailer; Everything we know so far

Netflix has recently unveiled an exciting announcement for fans of the Devil May Cry (DMC) game franchise during its Drop 01 event. The streaming giant dropped an official announcement trailer for an animated series based on CAPCOM's beloved Devil May Cry universe. This revelation has set the gaming and anime community abuzz alike with anticipation, and here's everything we know so far about this much-awaited series.

Adi Shankar’s acquisition of Devil May Cry

The journey to bring Devil May Cry to the screen began when producer Adi Shankar, known for his work on the critically acclaimed Castlevania series, acquired the rights to the series back in November 2018. He boldly stated that this series would become a part of what he referred to as the "bootleg multiverse," hinting at a broader interconnected narrative.

A little background of the franchise, Devil May Cry originated as a Capcom game in 2001, capturing the hearts of gamers with its stylish combat and demon-slaying hero, Dante. The popularity of the game resulted in a 12-episode animated series by Madhouse in 2007. Now, with Shankar's involvement, the Devil May Cry saga is set to make a strong comeback to entertain audiences with its captivating storyline.

Shankar went ahead and expressed his experience of working along with Capcom on this dream project emphasizing that his team has been “incredibly supportive and gracious.” Further, the producer of Castlevania shared his secret of creating acclaimed series adapted from games. “Just like there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to adapting a book to a movie and just as there is not one right way to make a cover song, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to adapting, translating, or expanding games into another medium,” Shankar shared.

Devil May Cry‘s release date, episode count, characters and more

Shankar shared with IGN that he, along with Alex Larsen, has completed the scripts for the first season of the Devil May Cry series, emphasizing that they plan for a multi-season arc. The inaugural season is slated to comprise eight episodes and will prominently feature beloved characters such as Dante, Vergil, and Lady. While production was reportedly scheduled for 2022, no official release date has been confirmed at this time.

Netflix's upcoming Devil May Cry series is poised to make a thrilling and visually captivating entry into this genre. With Adi Shankar leading the charge, fans can look forward to a rendition that pays homage to the source material while injecting new life into Dante's demon-hunting escapades.

