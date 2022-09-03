Devil in Ohio Twitter Review: The show gets mixed reactions while main lead Emily Deschanel receives praise

Following the release of the much-awaited and promoted Netflix horror mystery series Devil in Ohio, fans are quickly taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show. Based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin, the author also serves as the showrunner on the limited series alongside producer Rachel Miller. With the series, Netflix is once again trying to delve into mystery thriller genres.

The series has a stellar cast including Emily Deschanel as Dr Suzanne Mathis, Sam Jaeger as Peter, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez and more. The official synopsis of the series reads, "When hospital psychiatrist Dr Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee (Madeleine Arthur), her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart."

As for the fans on Twitter, the series was surely much of a hit or miss. While some netizens thoroughly enjoyed the 8-episode thriller, others thought of it as just another Netflix series. Though among the reviews by fans one comment shined through that was the appreciation they all shared for Emily Deschanel who was lauded for her acting prowess and strong character portrayal in the show. The series mostly received mixed reviews as there were those who got hooked to the horror soundtracks of the show and those who stopped watching within minutes of starting the series. On that note, continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to the Devil in Ohio below:

