The Devil Wears Prada: Adrian Grenier aka Nate defends claims of being the ‘real villain’ in the movie

On The Devil Wears Prada’s 15th anniversary since its release, Adrian Grenier aka Nate recently defended his character against claims that he was the “real villain” of the film.

Devil Wears Parda celebrates its 15 year anniversary this week and while marking the celebrations, Adrian Grenier who played Nate in the film spoke about being perceived as the “real villain” of the film. The 44-year-old actor says that he didn’t understand the criticism at first, but he now agrees with fans. “I didn’t see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak,” Adrian told EW.

One of the biggest criticisms of Nate was how he gave Anne Hathaway‘s Andy a lot of flak when she missed his birthday party because of a work event. He continued, “All those memes that came out were shocking to me. It hadn’t occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he’s very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him, he wasn’t extending himself to support Andy in her career. At the end of the day, it’s just a birthday, right? It’s not the end of the world. I might’ve been as immature as him at the time, so I personally couldn’t see his shortcomings. But after time to reflect and much deliberation, I’ve come to realize the truth in that perspective.”

“Nate was pouty on his birthday because his girlfriend wasn’t there! In hindsight, I’m sure he wishes he made a different choice, but who doesn’t? We’ve all been brats at different points. We all just need to live, let live, do better!” he said.

