Devil Wears Prada co stars Stanley Tucci & Emily Blunt celebrate Xmas together; John Krasinski joins in

Devil Wears Prada co stars Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt, who are also related, celebrated Christmas together. Emily was joined by husband John Krasinski and Stanley was joined by wife Felicity Blunt.

Devil Wears Prada alum Stanley Tucci stirred up some cocktails with the help of his “elves” and co-stars this Xmas. The 60-year-old actor took to his Instagram on Christmas Eve, Thursday (December 24) to share a video of himself making a Christmas cocktail. Filmed by wife Felicity Blunt, Stanley takes viewers through the steps of making a Christmas cosmo, explaining that his version of the cocktail is a “little different than a normal cosmo” as he replaces the usual lime juice with pomegranate. Before taking a sip of his concoction, Stanley revealed that he had some “helpers” off-camera working on the garnishes.

The camera then pans to Felicity‘s sister Emily Blunt (who is also his Devil Wears Prada co-star) and her husband John Krasinski wearing Santa hats while John snaked on some pomegranate seeds. “I told him that was supposed to be the garnish,” Emily said. “I’m so sorry,” John told Stanley. “This is delicious, but I did mess up.”

At the end of the video, John, Emily, Felicity, and Stanley are all seated around the kitchen table while sending a message to fans. “Happy holidays!” they all said together, before Stanley added, “Stay safe!”

If you missed it, earlier this month, Emily Blunt made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and she revealed that she and husband John have been staying in London since August with their daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4. And while there, the girls have picked up an even stronger accent. “They’ve been in a proper school with school uniforms, and miraculously, they’re sounding quite British, which I’m completely over the moon about,” she said, going to discuss a moment when a friend recorded footage of Violet singing a Christmas classic.

ALSO READ: Stanley Tucci REVEALS he was cast last in The Devil Wears Prada; Says Anne Hathaway made the experience ‘nice’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×