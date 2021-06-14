Devil Wears Prada: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel McAdams & more said NO to film before Anne Hathaway took over

According to a new interview, Devil Wears Prada was offered to 9 other actresses before the role finally went to Anne Hathaway!

Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams was almost in Devil Wears Prada! While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, the film’s director David Frankel opened up about The Devil Wears Prada. While it is common knowledge to movie buffs that Anne Hathaway was not the first choice for the role, but according to Rachel, she was about the ninth choice! Prior to Anne, actresses who were approached with the role included Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst. And then, there was Rachel McAdams, who the studio was “determined to have.”

“We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it,” director David Frankel revealed. The execs and stars also spoke at length about Anne Hathaway‘s determination. “It spoke to me. It made me feel. It was about a subject that I take very seriously, but in such a wonderfully joyful and lighthearted way,” Anne said.

Former Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler recalled: “I remember her sitting on my sofa in my office and explaining why she wanted to do this, why she had to play this role, and giving script notes about the third act. When I look back on it, it wasn’t exactly what we ended up doing, but her sensibilities were completely aligned with what we ended up doing…Annie never gave up. She never stopped campaigning, calling, she came into [Fox executive] Carla Hacken‘s office and wrote in her zen garden, ‘Hire me.’”

“Meryl [Streep] was eager to make the movie, and she said ‘let me meet with her.’ Brokeback Mountain was about to come out. Annie had a wonderful, small role in that. And Meryl watched that scene from the movie, she met with her and called up Tom Rothman at Fox and said, ‘Yeah, this girl’s great, and I think we’ll work well together,’” the director added. “I patiently waited until it was my turn, and I got the call. It was the easiest yes in the world. I remember the moment I found out I got the part, I just ran screaming through my apartment. I had a bunch of friends over at the time, I just jumped up in the living room and screamed, “I’m going to be in The Devil Wears Prada!” Anne recalled.

