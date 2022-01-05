Devil in the White City: Keanu Reeves in negotiations to star in upcoming series in the lead role

Keanu Reeves is in discussions to play the lead in Hulu's new series The Devil in the White City, according to recent developments, as per Deadline. The series will be based on Erik Larson's 2003 novel The Devil in the White City. The tale is based on the actual story of two men, Daniel H. Burnham (an architect) and Henry H. Holmes (a serial murderer), whose lives were inextricably entwined during the 1893 Chicago World's Fair.

After actor Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the rights to the novel in 2010, an adaptation has been in the works for several years. Originally, DiCaprio planned to turn the novel into a feature picture, with long-time partner Martin Scorsese directing. For quite a long time, little was heard about the project's progress until Hulu revealed intentions to adapt the novel into a series in 2019, with both DiCaprio and Scorsese now serving as executive producers. According to Deadline, The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves is currently in discussions to feature in the series. The series will be Reeves' first major part in a TV series, as well as a significant step forward in the adaptation of the novel.

However, it's unclear which of the two major roles Reeves is negotiating to portray. Given how long the series has been in production, Reeves' talks for the project are likely regarded as a big triumph for Hulu. Reeves is fresh off the release of The Matrix Resurrections and has just finished production on the fourth part of his hugely popular John Wick series. Reeves is now in great demand, and it's probable that Hulu is doing everything it can to get him before another offer comes along.

While the casting is not finalised, it would be intriguing to see Reeves in The Devil in the White City's setting. As there is presently no release date for the series, fans of The Devil in the White City and Reeves alike must wait patiently to see whether Reeves will appear as a genius architect or a legendary serial murderer.

