Devin Booker says he's 'enjoying life to the fullest' with girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker is opening up about his secret relationship with supermodel Kendall Jenner. In a recent sit down with WSJ Magazine, via Page Six, the professional basketball player gave a peek into his romance with the KUWTK alum. The couple first wound up on the headlines together in the spring of 2020 as many speculated that the two were in a relationship after the pair were spotted on many outings together.

During the chat, Booker was asked whether dating Jenner as he navigates through fame was "hard" to which he replied, "I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way," Booker went on to emphasize that he was in a "good place" now despite going through many hardships. Booker continued as he admitted that he loved the way his life had unravelled itself and added, "I love my family, I love the people around me."

Meanwhile, Booker also disclosed that he was proud of himself and his work, "I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me." For the unversed, The Phoenix Suns player and the Jenner sibling first made their relationship official when the 26-year-old model posted on her Instagram stories on Valentine's day 2021, an adorable click of the two cuddling together. Following this big revelation, in June of 2021, the couple also celebrated their 1-year anniversary by posting several cute snaps on their Instagram handles.

However, the duo still remains firm on keeping their relationship out of the public eye as Kendall, previously, insisted that Booker be kept out of the script on her reality TV show.

ALSO READ Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s funny banter about Halloween pumpkins will leave you in splits