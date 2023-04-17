Devin Booker thinks THIS about ex Kendall Jenner’s romance with Bad Bunny; Here is everything to know

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny soon started dating soon after the former's breakup with the NBA player Devin Booker. Though it has not been officially confirmed by any of the parties involved, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are often seen hanging out together over the last couple of months and even packing on PDA. The 27 year old supermodel was also seen dancing to beats of Bad Bunny during his 2023 Coachella set.

All looks well for this new couple in town but it seems that Devin Booker has different thoughts. After two years of dating, Booker and Jenner first split in June 2022 to focus on themselves. Though they briefly got back together over summer, the duo called it quits around October 2022.

Devin Booker on Kendall Jenner new romance

As per the US Weekly sources, Devin Booker doesn’t think that his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Bad Bunny is serious even for a minute. The NBA star himself seems to have some lingering feelings for the 27 year old supermodel.

According to the US Weekly source, ‘Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious. He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them’.

It was also reported that Devin Booker still thinks about ex Kendall Jenner from time to time. The NBA star thinks that timing was not right but it doesn’t mean that it cannot happen at some point in future. It seems that Booker is not completely over Jenner and though he is not actively trying to get together with her, he is also not opposed to the idea.

While on the other hand, Jenner and Bad Bunny are getting to know each other with date nights and horseback riding.

