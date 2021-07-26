Dexter: New Blood Trailer: Michael C. Hall returns for a chilling revival; Set to premiere on THIS date

Dexter Morgan is back! This time, he's going by the pseudonym Jim Lindsay, and he's not in sunny Miami. A new trailer of the revival series was recently dropped and it shows that no matter how far Dexter runs, he can't escape his issues or murderous urges. Michael C. Hall spoke (virtually) at the Comic-Con@Home panel on Sunday to promote Showtime's forthcoming 10-episode revival, with executive producers Clyde Phillips, Marcos Siega, and series newbie Julia Jones. During the session, Hall and crew released the new serial killer thriller teaser and hinted at what's to come.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Hall said during Sunday's panel "Going back to the way the show ended, I think we see Dexter having made a choice to go into a self-imposed exile, and I think he's doing a very, very long, protracted penance for the people who have died, who were close to him and not intended victims, because of how he had been living, how he perhaps was playing it fast and loose with the code," He further added " I think as far as abstinence goes, as I imagine it, I think Dexter is maybe exercising the power of his restraint, that his ability to not do it is something he fixates on as a new kind of power. It's the only way I can imagine him living without killing, if in fact he hasn't been killing."

The reboot takes off 10 years after Dexter was lost in Hurricane Laura's eye, with the character now living under an assumed identity in a world far away from Miami. Clancy Brown will play the main antagonist, alongside Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jamie Chung, and Oscar Wahlberg. John Lithgow will appear as the Trinity Killer, while Jennifer Carpenter will allegedly reprise her role as Deb.

The teaser also confirms that the program will be named Dexter: New Blood and will debut on Showtime on Sunday, November 7.

