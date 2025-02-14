Dexter Original Sin Ending Explained: Here's How Patrick Gibson's Story Leads to Season 2

Dexter: Original Sin is one of the most popular shows running at the moment. With its season one being concluded, we would like to take you on the final tour and tell you how it could set up the next season.

After a tough time between Dexter and Spencer, the lead explains to Harry that he had killed Captain Aaron Spencer and how he successfully saved Nicky.

Following this Dexter, Deb, and Harry go out for lunch where Deb unveils that she is not going to FSU as she had turned down a scholarship. As per her, she did all of this to join the police academy as she was inspired by Tanya, Camilla as well as LaGuerta. Following this, both Dexter and Harry plot a plan that will allow Dexter to use his code for good.

Talking about how it will lead to another season, Dexter: Original Sin is the tale of the vigilante, taking place 15 years before the original Dexter outing.

This makes it easier to have plenty of room to depict new stories and still talk about what we had noticed during the 2006 thriller series. Meanwhile, it is crucial to discuss that Dexter: Original Sin sets up a future for Dexter pretty well, as Deb is on her way to join the academy of cops.

Meanwhile, we still need to see if Dexter is too on his path to become a vigilante, developing a lust for blood. Moreover, Brian is still stalking Dexter, patiently waiting for his moment to hit.

If you remember, Deb was the one to star in the original show in Vice, in which she played the character of an undercover sex worker, the next season might tell us how she ended up in that situation.

Also, Dexter needs to continue on his killing business, with Harry eventually killing himself.