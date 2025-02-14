Dexter: Original Sin Finale Recap- Here's What Happens in Episode 10 Starring Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, More

Dexter: Original Sin—starring Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, Molly Brown, and more—delivered explosive twists and turns in its latest season. The finale of the Dexter prequel, which aired on February 14, 2025, titled "Code Blues," surely entertained the audience.

In the final episode of the season, we see the titular character going after Spencer on an abandoned ship, where his son, Nicky, is also being held.

Soon, both Spencer and Dexter begin fighting. In an attempt to escape, Spencer starts flooding the ship, endangering Nicky's life. At this moment, Dexter is faced with two choices: follow Spencer or save Nicky. He chooses the latter, shooting a flare to signal for help so that Nicky can be rescued by the authorities.

Dexter later tracks Spencer to his former wife's estate, where Spencer attempts to kill her. It is revealed that Nicky is actually the child of her affair with her current husband. However, before Spencer can act, Dexter takes him out to sea on Camilla's boat.

It then becomes clear that there is much more to Dexter’s origins than previously known. But before any further revelations, Dexter kills Spencer.

Meanwhile, Harry is investigating Barb’s murder. Barb was a social services worker who took Brian Moser away from the Morgan family when he was a child.

Advertisement

Harry eventually figures out the truth and confronts Brian on a rooftop about his obsession with Dexter. During their conversation, Brian knocks Harry unconscious and manages to escape.

Later, Dexter arrives home and finds Harry watching the news, which is covering Nicky’s rescue. Dexter confesses to killing Spencer and saving Nicky. Harry reassures him that he did the right thing.

In the final moments of the episode, Dexter, Harry, and Deb share a meal at a restaurant, where Deb reveals that she has decided to forgo a scholarship to FSU in order to join the police academy.

Dexter and Harry continue discussing plans for the future, ensuring that Dexter can follow the Code. He joins Deb in a dance, while outside the restaurant, Brian watches them from a distance—witnessing their happiness, but remaining an outsider.