Dexter: Original Sin Prequel Series Brings Christina Milian And Others On Board As Younger Versions Of Iconic Characters

Dexter: Original Sin gears up for its prequel!

The iconic dark comedy series announced its prequel and revealed new faces that fans can expect to see on their favorite show. Paramount+/Showtime drama casts Christina Milian and others as younger versions of the show’s original cast.

New faces to play younger versions of Dexter’s original characters

According to Entertainment Weekly, the prequel series has cast Christina Milian, James Martinez, and Alex Shimizu to play younger versions of some of the original characters. Reno Wilson also joins the cast as a new character.

Milian (Step Up: High Water) is roped in to play Maria LaGuerta, the Miami Metro Police Department’s first female homicide detective. In the original show, the character, played by Luna Lauren Velez, goes on to become a lieutenant and then captain. She was a poignant character on the show until Maria’s sudden death in the seventh season.

Martinez (Love, Victor) will portray the younger version of Angel Batista, originally played by David Zayas. The character is a rising homicide detective who follows his instincts over intellect to crack cases.

Last but not least, Shimizu will play forensic analyst Vince Masuka. This enthusiastic character loves to boast his knowledge of his new intern, Dexter. Actor C.S. Lee played the role on the original show throughout its eight-season run.

The prequel will not only dabble in the history of the show’s favorite characters but also introduce some new characters. Reno Wilson will play Harry’s longtime partner and confidant, Bobby Watt.

What’s the show all about?

The prequel series will be set in 1991 Miami, 15 years before the event of the original show, Dexter: Original Sin. Just like the original, the prequel will also follow the life of Dexter played by Michael C. Hall earlier. Shadow and Bone's Patrick Gibson will play the titular character’s younger version.

Dexter is a bloodthirsty serial killer who uses his father’s help to satiate his murderous urges by coming up with a code designed to find and kill people who deserve it. Meanwhile, his younger sister, originally portrayed by Jennifer Carpenter, who was taken up by Molly Brown, remains oblivious to their activities.

The original show ran for 8 seasons on Showtime and won four Emmys through the course. The production of the prequel to the most-watched series on Showtime begins on Wednesday, June 5, in Miami, with the franchise's original owners and executive producer taking the reigns.