Dexter: Original Sin Season 2; Prequel Series Renewed at Paramount+ With Showtime, Patrick Gibson to Return As Iconic Killer

Dexter: Original Sin season 2 gets the green light! Patrick Gibson will return as the titular villain, Dexter Morgan, for another season. The series is a prequel to the Netflix original, which ran for 8 successful seasons from 2006 to 2013.

Original Sin tells the tale of how the villainous character transitioned into the cold-blooded murderer he became. Gibson plays the younger version of the iconic killer that was originated by Michael C. Hall in the mothership series. In the prequel, he narrates young Dexter’s inner monologue.

As per the official synopsis, the story is set in 1990s Miami and revolves around a young Dexter who “must learn to channel his inner darkness as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer with the guidance of his father, Harry.”

The father adopts a code that is designed to kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society. Young Dexter powers through the challenge given by his father while doing his forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Clyde Phillips, the original showrunner and executive producer on Dexter, also reprised his position on the prequel series. Besides narrating the inner monologue, Hall also serves as executive producer on the show alongside Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns.

Heathers’ director, Michael Lehmann, helms the series in addition to being an executive producer on it. Paramount has wagered bets on the franchise’s expansion. After the prequel series, there’s a sequel in the making – Dexter: New Blood.

Advertisement

It will follow the aftermath of the main series. Another follow-up to the series is currently under production, as per Variety. The project titled Dexter: Resurrection will see Hall reprise the titular character as the series lead.

Dexter: Original Sin is available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime and Amazon Prime Video.