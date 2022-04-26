Dhanush, Chris Evans' intense first looks from The Gray Man OUT; Makers reveal release date

The Gray Man is one of the year's most anticipated films, with a star-studded ensemble joining Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Now, in addition to disclosing the film's release date, Netflix has provided us with our first peek at the thriller, complete with photographs of actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and more.

However, Evans is shown with a rifle (and a moustache) in the first-look photographs, while Gosling is seen sitting at a bar in a red suit. Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, who co-star in the original espionage thriller, seem equally sleek in their stills, with the whole ensemble apparently dressed to the nines. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Dhanush who is making his Hollywood debut with the movie strikes a ferocious attitude in the first look snapshot. Interestingly, along with first look pictures, The Russo brothers also revealed the release date of their upcoming movie.

The film will premiere in theaters on July 15, followed by a Netflix streaming debut on July 22. For those unversed, The Gray Man, based on author Mark Greaney's 2009 book, is about a lethal rivalry between murderers as freelance assassin Gentry (Gosling) is pursued throughout the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), Gentry's former CIA colleague.

Check out first look pictures below:

Meanwhile as per Indiewire, with a budget of up to USD 200 million, The Gray Man has already smashed records at the streaming service, becoming the most costly Netflix original film to date. The Russo Brothers direct and produce the film, while Joe Russo wrote the initial screenplay, which was modified by Avengers screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

