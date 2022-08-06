Dhanush CONFIRMS his return in The Gray Man sequel alongside Ryan Gosling

A week after the Russo brothers confirmed the return of Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man sequel as well as a spin-off, Dhanush took to Twitter to announce that he will be reprising his role as Avik San aka The Lone Wolf alongside Ryan Gosling's Six. With his announcement on Twitter, Dhanush posted an exclusive audio clip that hinted at the storyline for the upcoming film.

In the clip, the Indian actor was heard talking to Six as he noted that the two of them were after the same target. He went on to spell out his warnings which specified that if he was to find the mysterious runaway first, he will end them. Avik then commands Six to stop his search and to avoid crossing paths with him at all costs. Along with the clip, Dhanush wrote, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you?"

The news about Dhanush rejoining the franchise may not be a complete surprise to fans as previously the Russo brothers have talked about how they would love to work with the talented actor again. In a chat with Insider, the brothers shared, "We’re fortunate enough to use Dhanush. We were not interested in him playing a one-off character who shows up just to be overcome by the lead in the film. He is as equally skilled and determined as Gosling is in the movie. He has a story that will allow him to come back into the narrative at some point — as his own hero."

