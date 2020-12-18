Dhanush lands 2nd international project alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans & more in The Gray Man

According to recent reports via Deadline, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters will be the newest additions on Netflix’s The Gray Man which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas.

Joe and Anthony Russo’s next big-budget action pic at Netflix is building quite the ensemble. Deadline recently reported that South Indian super star Dhanush, along with Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters will be joining the Russos’ The Gray Man. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas are already on board to star. The Russos have been developing the project for some time at Sony, and when the package went back on the market over the summer, Netflix was quick to acquire it and set Gosling and Evans to star. The film will be the biggest-budget film in Netflix’s history on the feature side. For the unversed, The Gray Man will mark Dhanush’s second international project after 2018’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. The movie is his first Netflix outing.

If you didn’t know, The Gray Man is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney, published in 2009 by Jove Books. It also is the first novel to feature the Gray Man, freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. The action thriller will follow Gentry (Gosling) as he’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA. The film is based on the first instalment of the series. Henwick cut her teeth in the TV world with significant roles on series like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist. As of late, she’s been on a role on the film side starting with the Apple pic On the Rocks followed by Love and Monsters. She can be seen next in Matrix 4, landing the coveted female lead in the latest installment opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss.

Moura is best known for his scene-stealing role as real-life drug cartel boss Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He was most recently seen in the Netflix thriller Sergio. For Butters, this marks her first big role after stealing nearly every scene she was in opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Dhanush is a huge Bollywood star whose credits include Raanjhanaa and Asuran. Henwick is repped by CAA and attorney Michael A. Auerbach and Moura is repped by WME, Ascend Entertainment and attorney Greg Slewett. Butters is repped by UTA, CESD, Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan, and Dhanush is repped by Lavin Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling to star in the Russo Brothers upcoming spy drama The Gray Man

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×