Dhanush leaves The Gray Man co-stars Rege-Jean Page, Chris Evans in splits with the story of his casting

The promotions for one of Netflix's biggest projects, The Gray Man have begun and recently, the lead cast of the film got together for a press conference ahead of its release on July 22. The action film has been one of the most anticipated films of the year as it stars some of biggest stars including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Dhanush.

At the press conference of the film, actor Dhanush who is popular for his body of work in Indian cinema was asked about his casting in the Russo Brothers' film. The actor left his co-stars as well as the media laughing when he responded saying, "I don’t know how I ended up in this film." Bridgerton star, Rege-Jean Page who was seen sitting beside Dhanush during the press conference couldn't stop laughing at Dhanush's response.

The South superstar further dished on how glad he was to be a part of the film and added, "I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore." Clips from the press conference have made it to Twitter and fans cant' help but marvel at how Dhanush got his co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling to share a hearty laugh with his casting tale.

Following his casting in the film, Dhanush had made an official announcement on Instagram where thanked his global fandom for being supportive towards his career. The actor will be seen in some major action scenes in the film as teased by directors Joe and Anthony Russo in their past interactions related to the film.

ALSO READ: The Gray Man Trailer: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans get caught up in a tense game of cat and mouse