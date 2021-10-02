Diana: The Musical Twitter Review: Fans have mixed reactions to Broadway's portrayal of the Princess' life

As Diana: The Musical has been released on Netflix, Twitterati has a thing or two to say about it. For the unversed, the Broadway musical has been released for fans to watch all over the world. It depicts the life and works of the People's Princess Lady Diana, touching upon her chaotic life inside the royal household.

The musical begins with how Princess Diana and Prince Charles (who apparently had also courted her sister Sarah before Diana) fell in love (for whatever in love means!) and married each other when Diana was very young. It highlighted upon Camilla Parker-Bowles, now Duchess of Cornwall's relationship with Prince Charles and the latter's apparent jealousy over Princess Diana's popularity among the people of Britain.

Fans on Twitter, however, have had mixed reactions to the musical, especially to the overdramatic approach towards certain scenes. But, there have been some positive tweets about the show, and Twitterati has loved how the production team and the cast members put up a stunning performance. "Felt I wanted to say something about @DianaOnBroadway. First of all, I think this show is stunning. Properly beautiful. That’s not saying there aren’t some ridiculous points but there are also heartbreaking ones, rocky ones, uplifting ones and some fantastically fun ones. [sic]," wrote one user. Another user said, "Just watching "Diana the Musical " on @NetflixUK. Pushing the boundaries with an excellent production. Cannot wait to read the reviews over the weekend !!! [sic]."

Here are all the reactions from fans on the Princess' musical:

Felt I wanted to say something about @DianaOnBroadway. First of all, I think this show is stunning. Properly beautiful. That’s not saying there aren’t some ridiculous points but there are also heartbreaking ones, rocky ones, uplifting ones and some fantastically fun ones. (1/7) — Sam Schreiber (@SamSchreiber12) October 1, 2021

Just watching "Diana the Musical " on @NetflixUK . Pushing the boundaries with an excellent production. Cannot wait to read the reviews over the weekend !!! — Michael Fowler (@voyagersprit1) October 1, 2021

I’ve watched Diana the Musical and al I want to to say is - can Netflix please get Evita to see how this sort of musical biopic should be done. Film or staged version, I don’t mind — Michelle Birkby (@michelleeb) October 1, 2021

Watched Diana the Musical on Netflix and I- — a. (@aniseuyeyo) October 1, 2021

Just finished watching @DianaOnBroadway OMG it was amazing I absolutely loved it @dbdavidbryan @BonJoviTalk @davidbryanfc it’s a must see!! — Lisa Stein (@lisab6103) October 1, 2021

You can also read Pinkvilla's review of the musical below. What are your thoughts about the show? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Diana: The Musical Review: Princess Diana & Prince Charles' doomed marriage gets an uneven pop rock treatment