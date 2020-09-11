  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Diana Rigg Passes Away: Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, more remember Queen of Westeros

Diana Rigg passed away recently. Her daughter revealed the actress battled with cancer. Following her demise, Game of Thrones stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal and paid a tribute to the actress.
13295 reads Mumbai
Diana Rigg Passes Away: Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, more remember Queen of WesterosDiana Rigg Passes Away: Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, more remember Queen of Westeros
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hollywood star Dame Diana Rigg passed away at the age of 82. The actress was battling cancer from this March. The actress was popular for her role in Game of Thrones. She played the Queen of Westeros on the hit HBO show. After the news of her demise broke, several Game of Thrones stars took to social media and paid their tributes. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau took to Twitter and remembered his co-star. He said, "She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

Pedro Pascal, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley and Nathalie Emmanuel joined the actor to remember the veteran actress. Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell, tweeted, "The true queen of Westeros." Cunningham, who was seen essaying the role of Davos Seaworth, shared the news of the death and wrote, "Rest in peace. A remarkable wonderful and enormously talented human being."

Bradley, who was seen as Samwell Tarly on the show, said that it was sad news to learn. "Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news," he tweeted. Emmanuel, who brought Missandei to life on the show, said, "An icon and powerhouse left this world today... Rest in Peace Diana Rigg." 

Check out the tweets below: 

Speaking with BBC, Diana's daughter said, "She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession." 

Pinkvilla prays for Diana and her family. 

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg passes away at 82 after losing battle with cancer

Credits :TwitterBBCGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement