Diana Rigg Passes Away: Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, more remember Queen of Westeros

Diana Rigg passed away recently. Her daughter revealed the actress battled with cancer. Following her demise, Game of Thrones stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal and paid a tribute to the actress.

Hollywood star Dame Diana Rigg passed away at the age of 82. The actress was battling cancer from this March. The actress was popular for her role in Game of Thrones. She played the Queen of Westeros on the hit HBO show. After the news of her demise broke, several Game of Thrones stars took to social media and paid their tributes. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau took to Twitter and remembered his co-star. He said, "She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

Pedro Pascal, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley and Nathalie Emmanuel joined the actor to remember the veteran actress. Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell, tweeted, "The true queen of Westeros." Cunningham, who was seen essaying the role of Davos Seaworth, shared the news of the death and wrote, "Rest in peace. A remarkable wonderful and enormously talented human being."

Bradley, who was seen as Samwell Tarly on the show, said that it was sad news to learn. "Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news," he tweeted. Emmanuel, who brought Missandei to life on the show, said, "An icon and powerhouse left this world today... Rest in Peace Diana Rigg."

An icon and powerhouse left this world today... Rest in Peace Diana Rigg #RestinPeaceDianaRigg — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 10, 2020

Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 10, 2020

Rest in peace. A remarkable wonderful and enormously talented human being. https://t.co/50ZXLEe9vI — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) September 10, 2020

Dame Diana Rigg . She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace https://t.co/BC4annah1H — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) September 10, 2020

Speaking with BBC, Diana's daughter said, "She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession."

