Diane Keaton CONFUSES Deacon Phillippe for young Leonardo DiCaprio; Reese Witherspoon REACTS

In a recent Instagram post celebrating 'male beauty,' Diane Keaton mistook Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon for a young Leonardo DiCaprio. However, Reese was quick to respond in the comments section, informing her fellow Oscar winner that the photo she mistook for Leo was really her 18-year-old son.

On Sunday, Keaton, 75, shared a slideshow on Instagram featuring notable guys such as Robert Pattinson, Clint Eastwood, and Deacon Phillippe. Interestingly, Deacon's black-and-white shot was the first of the lot, and Annie Hall actress mistaken him for a young Leo DiCaprio in her narration. "Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio," she narrated over the photo of Phillippe. "Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid." The photo, taken by Noua Unu Studio, was an extreme closeup of the famous progeny's face, which resembled DiCaprio when he was initially starting out in Hollywood.

Check out her post here:

However, in the comments, Reese Witherspoon quickly corrected Keaton's mistake: 'Diane, the first one is my son!' Keaton quipped back with three wide-eyed emojis. Meanwhile, Reese and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have a kid named Deacon. Ava, Reese's look-alike daughter, is also shared by the former husband and wife.

As per Daily Mail, from 1999 through 2006, Reese and Ryan, who co-starred in Cruel Intentions, were married. In 2011, she married talent agent Jim Toth, and their son, Tennessee James Toth, was born the following year. In other news, Reese has been busy shooting Your Place Or Mine, her next Netflix rom-com with Ashton Kutcher.