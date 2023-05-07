Diane Keaton on sexual allegations made against Woody Allen by his adoptive daughter: It's a horrible shame

Diane Keaton is currently making headlines as she has shared her thoughts on “victim culture” after defending her work with filmmaker Woody Allen, who was accused of sexual abuse by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. Recently, in an interview Diane talked about the difficult times and also admitted that this has definitely not overshadowed the work she and Woody did together. Currently, Keaton is busy promoting her forthcoming film Book Club: The Next Chapter in which she is starring alongside Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

Diane Keaton talks about Woody Allen

The Annie Hall actress Diane in an interview said that everyone has situations that are difficult at times. She was quoted saying, “What can I say except that it’s a horrible shame. But we all have situations that are difficult at times. You gotta get over it!” However, this has come after she told a tabloid that she did not feel that the allegations against Allen, which he has denied, had “overshadowed the work [they] did together. No. I’m proud. I’m proud beyond measure.”

Talking about her work experience with Woody, Diane said, “Do you know how much I owe everything to him? It always was really special to be with Woody. He was great. He was everything, and he remains [so] to me. He gave me everything. He really did. Woody made it loose. That helped me enormously.”

What happened with Woody Allen and her adoptive daughter?

For the unversed, in 1992, when Dylan was seven, she alleged that Allen sexually molested her in her adoptive mother, Mia Farrow’s home. Allen and Mia had been together for 12 years and they have three children together, Dylan and Moses, who were both adopted, and Satchel, who is their biological child. Satchel is now known as Ronan Farrow.

