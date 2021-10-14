Diane Keaton RAVES about the ‘kindest’ Justin Bieber after working with him in ‘Ghost’ music video

Hollywood icon Diane Keaton recently opened up about starring in pop-icon Justin Bieber's latest music video for his single "Ghost"! While chatting with People magazine, the 75-year-old Oscar winner described the singer as "friendly, open, loose and unique." The actress was all praises for the 27-year-old pop star. She said, "Justin was kind to everyone and his team was perfection. I once directed a music video [for Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit Heaven Is a Place on Earth] but have never been in one. It is nothing like playing a part in a movie."

If you missed it, Keaton stars in the new music video of Ghost, a single that was released earlier this year. In the music video, Diane seemingly plays the role of Bieber’s grandma as they navigate through the loss of a loved one. In the video, Keaton and Bieber are seen dancing in a club, hanging out at a beach, and Bieber gets Keaton on an online dating app!

Before the video’s release on October 8th, Keaton took to social media to express her excitement over working with Bieber. "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" she captioned a teaser clip on social media.

The actress has been a fan of the Baby singer long before she starred in his video. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, Keaton fangirled over the singer and even revealed to have a slight crush on him. "That is not possible – I have not seen that. That is gorgeous," the legendary actress said after seeing Bieber's Calvin Klein ad on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back then.

