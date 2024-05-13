Diane Kruger Receives Early Mother's Day Present From Fiance Norman Reedus; See Here

Mother’s Day 2024 is almost here and it came early for the Troy actor Diane Kruger. She received a gift from her fiance Norman Reedus, who are parents to a baby girl Nova.

The actor took to social media to share the gift Reedus got her two days ahead of Mother’s Day on May 10. Take a look below to what was Kruger’s mother’s day present and her reaction to her early present.

Diane Kruger’s Mother’s Day present is here early

Sharing a picture of her present on social media, Kruger wrote, “Better too early than too late ❤️🌸 Thank you babe @bigbaldhead.” Reedus gifted her a gorgeous bouquet with lots of greenery and flowers in shades of pink, white, purple, and deep red. Beautiful flowers were arranged in a square glass vase on a coffee table, and leaning against the flowers was what looked to be an envelope that had been included with the bouquet.

About Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus's relationship

The two met for the first time on the set of the 2015 English-language French-German drama film Sky. In the movie, Kruger portrays a self-discovering woman who falls in love with Reedus' persona extremely fast.

However, Joshua Jackson, who also starred in the film, and Kruger were long-term partners at the time. A few years after Kruger and Jackson parted ways in 2016, things began to brew between Kruger and Reedus. The couple had their daughter a little more than a year after they started dating. In 2021, the couple got engaged.

The Walking Dead actor is also a father to 24-year-old Mingus who he shares with his former partner Helena Christensen.

Earlier in an interview with People, Kruger spoke about how she decided to have a child late in life and named her Nova. “I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger. Nova in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there,” she said.

