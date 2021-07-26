Diane Sawyer says she is 'IN' for a date with Ted Lasso after being mentioned in the show's Season 2 premiere

Ted Lasso scores an official date with Diane Sawyer after name-dropping her in the Season 2 premiere of the show. The anchor, 75, was mentioned in the show’s season 2 premiere. She took to Twitter later to confirm her excitement of going on a date with Ted Lasso! Revealing that she is ‘in’, the famous journalist eventually got a retweet from Jason Sudeikis himself who couldn’t seem to control his fanboy mode in front of her.

“Oh my...you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chances you like biscuits,” wrote a thrilled Sudeikis. No wonder the monumental tweet crossed more than 24 thousand likes and around 1.4 thousand retweets! The premiere of the show, from which Ted Lasso scored a date with the famous personality, had Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham asking Ted about his take on a cocktail! Replying to the question, Lasso said, "The same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: yes, please.”

Check out Diane Sawyer’s Tweet: