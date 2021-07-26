Diane Sawyer says she is 'IN' for a date with Ted Lasso after being mentioned in the show's Season 2 premiere
Ted Lasso scores an official date with Diane Sawyer after name-dropping her in the Season 2 premiere of the show. The anchor, 75, was mentioned in the show’s season 2 premiere. She took to Twitter later to confirm her excitement of going on a date with Ted Lasso! Revealing that she is ‘in’, the famous journalist eventually got a retweet from Jason Sudeikis himself who couldn’t seem to control his fanboy mode in front of her.
“Oh my...you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chances you like biscuits,” wrote a thrilled Sudeikis. No wonder the monumental tweet crossed more than 24 thousand likes and around 1.4 thousand retweets! The premiere of the show, from which Ted Lasso scored a date with the famous personality, had Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham asking Ted about his take on a cocktail! Replying to the question, Lasso said, "The same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: yes, please.”
Check out Diane Sawyer’s Tweet:
Dear @TedLasso - I’m in. Your move. pic.twitter.com/durjeZkeIj
— Diane Sawyer (@DianeSawyer) July 25, 2021
It seems like Sawyer took the entire segment very positively and has shown her appreciation by tweeting directly about it. Sudeikis, and Sawyer also engaged in a light yet flirtatious retweeting and fans now wish Sawyer could actually guest-star in the show soon!
In other news, following his split with Olivia Wilde, Sudeikis has recently been linked with Horrible Bosses 2 co-star Keeley Hazell, 34. According to a source, via PEOPLE, the two are just “having fun”, and the friendship has not amounted to anything “serious.”
