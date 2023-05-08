Dianna Agron opens up on decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift and her: That is so interesting

Hollywood singer Taylor Swift is currently making headlines for her rumored romance with Matty Healy. For the unversed, a publication recently reported that the ‘Love Story’ singer and ‘The 1975’ frontman are ‘madly in love’ with each other. This comes a few weeks after Swift broke up with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side but fans are curious to know about their status. Now, Taylor has once again made headlines after ‘Glee’ star Dianna Agron reacted to a decade-earlier speculation about both of them.

Dianna Agron reacts to decade-long speculation about her and Taylor Swift

For the unversed, there was speculation more than a decade ago that something is cooking up between Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift. Recently, in an interview with a tabloid, the actress was asked if she was a supposed inspiration for Taylor’s 2012 single “22” from the “Red” album as Agron appears in the liner notes.

To this, she replied, “Me? Oh, if only! That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!” Furthermore, Dianna was asked about being shipped with Taylor by fans to which she said, “That is so interesting. I … I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumored romance

The Sun recently reported that Swift and Healy are ‘madly in love’. Talking about their romance, the insider further said, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

