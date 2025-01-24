Dick Van Dyke, 99, Reveals His Fitness Secret: 'I’ve Always Exercised Three Days a Week'

Dick Van Dyke is not one to compromise on his physical fitness, even at the age of 99. The actor recently revealed he hits the gym three days a week without an excuse.

During a recent episode of Ted Danson’s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, the almost-century-old movie star talked about maintaining his good physical condition at an age few people reach.

“Somebody said, ‘To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?’ I’ve always exercised three days a week,” he shared. “We go to the gym still, and I think that’s why I’m not stove up like my equals.”

Danson added that he remembered being in awe of Van Dyke’s level of fitness when they both previously worked out at a gym in Malibu. He said if he managed to go to the gym early, he’d see the actor work out on some weight machine, followed by circuit training, and then he’d not walk to the next machine but dance. “You literally danced to the next machine,” Danson told Van Dyke.

The Cheers star, 77, said he watched Van Dyke do this for a couple of weeks before finally asking him about his exercise routine. He recalled Van Dyke telling him he’d finish his gym session, go home to swim laps, and then get back into bed for a nap.

“Good routine,” Van Dyke exclaimed.

The star added that he’s more into yoga, sit-ups, and stretching these days.

While promoting his book Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths About Aging, Van Dyke said the hardest part about getting old is giving up the things that you enjoy doing.

“I can’t handle the tennis court anymore. I can still run, dance, and sing. You know, I made a habit of asking people in their old age: ‘Of all the things you enjoyed doing when you were younger that you can’t do anymore, what do you miss?’”

Per Van Dyke, some people mentioned tennis or golf, while a woman said she missed having lunch with the girls. Some also said they wish they had made smarter business decisions. Of the latter group, Van Dyke said, “They’re missing the point.”

The point, per Van Dyke, is to enjoy life by engaging in fulfilling endeavors. Acknowledging that most people are living lives of desperation these days, the actor advised people to find that one immersive hobby or pastime they love.

