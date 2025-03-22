Did 7th Heaven Alum Stephen Collins Marry His Superfan 40 Years Younger Amid Recent Scandal? Here’s What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Stephen Collins, the 7th Heaven actor, is allegedly married to a “superfan” named Jenny Nagel, who is 40 years younger than him. These reports surfaced following Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons special.

The episode premiered on Monday, revisiting Collins' past admission of sexually abusing several female minors, as reported by Page Six.

In the documentary, Dr. Drew Pinsky stated that Collins lives with a woman 40 years his junior, referring to her as a “superfan.”

While acknowledging the significant age gap between Collins, 77, and Jenny Nagel, 37, Dr. Drew Pinsky remarked, “Let’s hope he can commit to this woman and not perpetrate on others.”

Stephen Collins did not participate in Investigation Discovery's Hollywood Demons documentary. However, what’s even more shocking is that the show's producers reached out to “more than 100 contacts” of the actor, yet almost everyone declined to take part.

Meanwhile, the outlet reports that only men came forward to share their experiences with Stephen Collins.

According to The Daily Mail, Collins and Jenny Nagel married in 2019. Nagel, a self-proclaimed superfan, had reportedly posted about her love for 7th Heaven on Facebook in 2010, expressing her strong support for the show.

Stephen Collins, known for playing Reverend Eric Camden on 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2007, faced intense scrutiny in 2014 when TMZ released an audio recording from his marriage counseling session. In the recording, he admitted to sexually abusing three underage girls. At the time, he was married to Faye Grant.

Advertisement

In 2012, Collins was investigated by the LAPD following claims of sexual abuse from 18 years prior.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.