Did a Harry Styles fan faint after bumping fists with him? Cyndi reveals on TikTok

Never meet your heroes, and if you do, try not to faint on national television. A fan named Cyndi got the opportunity to meet her idol, Harry Styles, at The Late Late Show with James Corden. A clip, which went viral on TikTok, showed Harry entering the staircase and sharing an adorable fist bump with the fan as she seemingly fainted in her chair.

What really happened?

Cyndi took to TikTok the next day to explain what really happened. In the video, she explained how she got to meet Mr. Styles and what actually happened. Cyndi clarified in the video that she did not faint but “gracefully” sat down in her chair. “So I’m starting to short circuit… I’m not thinking,” she said in the video. “I’m perceiving him … he’s perceiving me, and we’re both kind of looking at each other, and I put my hand out.” The two shared an adorable moment where they bumped fists. “He walks away thankfully in time before I. Like all the anxiety and just like the anticipation … the energy of everything all of a sudden drop the minute that man turned around.”

Cyndi explained further by saying, “And I gracefully sat on my seat kicking my leg up.” She added, “I did not faint! All of a sudden, curtains open again.. Will Ferrell, and you can see they gave me like literally point two seconds to recover before I had to literally stand up for Will Ferrell.” Cyndi ended the video by joking about telling Harry that her “Dms are open.”

Other fans joined in her comments section to react to her hilarious explanation. One commented, “i’m so happy for u but kinda sad u didn’t actually faint.”

Another added, “Babesssss [sic] when I watched it on yt I saw you and I’m like that would be exactly my reaction I’m jealous of you in the best way.”

Harry hints about One Direction getting back together

On the last episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry and Will Ferrell played “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” In the game, Harry got questioned if the band had any plans of getting back together, “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?”

The 29-year-old singer replied saying, “I think I’d never say never to that. I think if there was ever a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

