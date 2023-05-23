Did a TikToker find a couch worth $8,000 on the streets of NYC? Video goes Viral

As the famous adage goes “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” A similar thing happened to a woman who brought home a trendy sofa that she found on the streets of New York worth US$8k (£6,434).

A video shared by a TikTok influencer named Amanda on May 20 is causing a stir on the internet as netizens couldn’t believe that she found a designer couch on the street for free. The video narrated by her began with "Hi guys, this is me finding an $8,000 couch in the middle of the street." The blue-toned sofa appeared to be from Sacha Lakic's Bubble collection, which costs between £5k and £6.3k online. Two weeks after picking the furniture off the street, the influencer said she had not noticed any traces of bedbugs and had therefore decided to bring it home.

Amanda claimed in her first TikTok video that her dad assisted her in moving the sofa from the street to his workplace, where she, her dad, sister, and boyfriend all helped clean it and gave it a new life. After facing criticism from the netizens, she shared a follow-up video on May 21 and explained that she found this furniture in front of a “rich building." She further added, “Rich people throw out all their furniture all the time because they get new furniture every other year… So I saw the opportunity and took it.”

Though it may sound like a cheerful video about a woman finding her "dream couch" on the street, not everyone in her comment section appeared to be pleased with her. Some Twitter users agreed with Amanda over the fact that rich people in New York frequently leave their designer stuff on the streets for bystanders to pick up if they so choose while a few believed that hard surfaces should be picked while the soft items should be avoided as there are high chances of bringing bugs home.

One person wrote, “No thoughts on whether this is safe but the people who are like, ‘There’s a reason someone might throw away such an expensive couch?’ and I’m sorry but y’all really underestimate rich people’s ability to throw away items that are in great condition.” Another Twitter user wrote, “We have awesome stuff on our sidewalks in New York City (half my apartment is furnished from the street) but you gotta draw the line at upholstery because that s*** gets nasty.” A third person commented, “Hard surfaces, yes. Soft/fabric items are a big NOPE.”

