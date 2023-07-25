Did A$AP Rocky diss Travis Scott over Rihanna fling during Rolling Loud Miami performance? Find out

A$AP Rocky thrilled fans by previewing three unreleased songs from his highly anticipated upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, in a headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami. While the performance was filled with excitement, one particular track caught the attention of the audience, as it seemed to carry a subtle message aimed at another artist. Fans speculate that A$AP Rocky dissed Travis Scott during his Rolling Loud performance.

A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott: friendly banter or real rivalry?

The alleged rivalry between A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott dates back to 2015, around the time Travis was romantically linked with Rihanna, who is now expecting a child with Rocky. The feud has simmered for quite some time, with Travis once expressing frustration when someone mistook him for Rocky in New York City, something Rocky has humorously attributed to Travis over the years.

During his electrifying performance, A$AP Rocky unleashed a lyrical barrage that some fans believe could be directed at Travis Scott. The unnamed artist, as indicated by the song's lyrics, apparently borrowed elements from Rocky's style, and the Harlem rapper playfully addressed the matter.

Rocky cleverly rhymed, "First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch. Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent. All due disrespect, I hope you take offense!"

Interestingly, just last year, Rocky publicly acknowledged the similarities between their styles but didn't appear to mind the imitation. He referred to Travis Scott's emulation as flattery, showing a good-natured attitude towards the situation.

Rocky's Don't Be Dumb and Scott’s Utopia on the horizon

As A$AP Rocky prepares to drop his highly anticipated album Don't Be Dumb, fans are eager to witness the evolution of his musical prowess. With each release, the rapper has consistently pushed boundaries and demonstrated growth as an artist. The controversy surrounding the alleged shots fired at Travis Scott could very well be a clever marketing strategy to build anticipation for the forthcoming album.

In the midst of all this playful back-and-forth, it's worth mentioning that Travis Scott himself is preparing to unveil his long-awaited album, Utopia. Revealing the album's release date during his Rolling Loud set, Travis is no stranger to generating buzz and excitement around his music.

As the lyrical banter continues to make headlines, it's important to remember that friendly competition and playful jabs are not uncommon. Both A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott are incredibly talented artists, and their respective fan bases eagerly await the release of their new projects. Stay tuned for the much-anticipated releases and enjoy the thrilling journey of these two exceptional artists!

