Did Adele and Ed Sheeran refuse to perform at King Charles III’s Coronation ceremony?

Adele and Ed Sheeran have reportedly refused the offer to perform at King Charles III’s Coronation Ceremony on May 7, 2023. As per The Mail, King Charles III had made it known to his team of organizers that he would Adele perform at his upcoming Coronation concert.

While sources close to Ed Sheeran claim that the singer has not been invited, the organizers of the concert were reportedly told that he is occupied and will be unable to perform at the royal event at Windsor Castle on May 7. King Charles was ‘very keen’ to have Ed Sheeran and Adele perform at his Coronation Concert A source who is working closely with the project shared, “The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert.” Continuing further he added, “There is a team set up to get the talent signed up but they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame.”

Ed Sheeran and Adele’s concert schedules Ed Sheeran has a show in Texas on May 6, just a day prior to the Coronation concert slated for May 7. However, insiders are of the opinion that the Shape of You singer could still make it on time through the 9-hour flight if he travels by a private jet. Ed Sheeran had also closed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022, where he performed his song Perfect as a tribute to her and the Duke of Edinburgh. On the other hand, Adele has no concert or show scheduled after March 25 as of now. She is currently performing in Las Vegas at a concert series named Weekends With Adele. Charles III and his wife Camilla will be crowned King and Queen of United Kingdom at the Coronation ceremony scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

