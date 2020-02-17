Did Adele announce her new album during a performance at best friend's wedding? Find Out

After making headlines for her weight loss, Adele reportedly announced a new music album while performing at her best friend's wedding. Read on to know more.

Adele is all set to drop new music and she announced the good news during her performance at her best friend, Laura Dockrill’s, wedding. The singer performed at the wedding ceremony on 15 February and revealed that she will release a brand new music album in September. In addition to delivering performance, Adele also officiated her friend’s wedding to The Maccabees musician Hugo White. While the singer has not performed a concert since 2017, she was more than happy to perform for her friend and sang Rolling in the Deep and Spice Girls' Spice Up Your Life.

According to ET, various Instagram videos from the event featured the 31-year-old singer wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and floral skirt. The two have been best friends forever and reportedly grew up together. Adele's song, My Same, is about Dockrill. The news of her new music comes amid her recent weight loss transformation. The singer has been taking the Internet by storm with her stunning figure. She first hogged news with her new physique when she attended Drake's birthday party last October looking fabulous and it has been all about her since then.

In January, while vacationing in Anguilla with Harry Styles and James Corden, she told a curious fan that she actually lost about 100 pounds and said it was a positive experience. She recently also attended Oscars 2020 after-party and the pictures from the event made their way to the internet and her fans could not get enough of her.

Credits :ETInstagramYouTube

Read More