Did Adele confirm her marriage to Rich Paul? Exploring reports amid her surprise two-word announcement

Adele, the renowned singer, has some amazing beats on her belt. She has songs like Rolling in the Deep and Hello on her cap. But recently, she has been making the rounds about her relationship status. Since September of this year, the singer has been sparking rumors regarding her marriage to American sports agent Rich Paul. But despite these rumors going around, it was now that Adele decided to put those rumors to rest and confirmed her marriage at the Alan Carr show.

ALSO READ: Why did Adele have tears in her eyes during her Las Vegas concert? Find out

Adele confirms her marriage to Rich Paul

Adele confirms her marriage to Rich Paul

After months of speculation, Adele has apparently confirmed her wedding to Rich Paul. The Easy On Me singer made her relationship with the American sports agent public in July 2021, two years after her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she has a 10-year-old son, Angelo.

During her best buddy Alan Carr's comedy act in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old singer reportedly announced her marriage to beau Rich Paul. Two audience attendees independently corroborated the story to celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, reporting that the Hello singer shouted two after Carr asked the audience about marriage.

One witness explained, "I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight, and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the audience whether anyone had just married, and Adele responded, ‘I did.’ When he asked if anyone got married recently," another audience member added. It was extremely cute all around and super sweet, but it dipped just before it ended.

It was earlier believed that the couple became engaged after Adele was photographed with a huge diamond on her finger and that the couple was planning a summer wedding.

Adele and Rich Paul's relationship

Adele and her boyfriend, now husband, Rich Paul, have been together since 2021. The Rolling in the Deep singer and sports agent have frequently stoked suspicion that they are already engaged or married, from Adele's jewelry selections to her referring to Paul as her husband. Following months of rumors, Adele confirmed her relationship with Paul in an interview with Vogue in October 2021. "I just love being around him," she commented at the time of Paul. "I just love it."

The duo made their first public appearance in July 2021, but it wasn't until October that the singer confirmed their relationship. It was in 2022 when rumors about their engagement started going around after Adele had been photographed wearing a diamond on that finger on several occasions, fueling engagement speculation. She turned them down in an interview for her September 2022 cover of Elle, telling the publication, "I'm obsessed with him. I'm not engaged." Boy, I just adore high-end jewelry!"

Advertisement

Then, during a show for her Las Vegas residency in December 2022, Adele dedicated a moment to Paul. "I love you more than life itself," the singer declared before leading the audience in a rendition of Happy Birthday to the sports agent.