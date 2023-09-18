Did Adele get married to boyfriend Rich Paul? Fans speculate after singer calls him 'my husband' during Las Vegas show

Adele is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed singers in the music industry and is one of the few artists who even other celebrities are a fan of. The 35-year-old has been in a relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul for two years but a comment made by her during a recent concert of hers has sparked marriage rumors and netizens have been speculating. Here's what the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker said that raised questions on the Internet.

Adele calls Rich Paul 'my husband' at Las Vegas show

During her Las Vegas show on September 16, Adele called Rich Paul her husband during an interaction with a fan. When a fan asked if she would marry them, this is what the singer replied to the female concert viewer. "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight," she responded. The fan then pressed further, "Can you try?" to which Adele replied, "No, I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone."

Fans speculate after Adele's 'husband' comment

Netizens were quick to comment on the clip making rounds on the Internet. One user said, "Wait SHE SAID HUSBANDDDDt." Another wrote, "Did she secretly got married [shocked face emoji]." A third asked, "Soooo husband???? @Adele." For the unversed, Adele and Rich made their first public appearance back in July 2021 at an NBA basketball game. Later the same year, she spoke about the sports agent in an interview with The Rolling Stone.

Adele and Rich Paul's relationship

The two met at a mutual friend's birthday party years ago where the DJ was playing too much Drake music. "I was like, 'You should play something else. I love Drake. But you should play something else,'" Adele revealed during the conversation. She added that she didn't tell many of her friends at the beginning because she wanted to keep it to herself. The songwriter called her relationship with Rich the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" one she's ever been in. She also felt comfortable enough to tell the world about it.

Adele also felt he was a man she was proud to introduce to her son. Previously, she was married to Simon Konecki for three years, and the two share a 10-year-old son, Angelo. The two split in 2019 and Adele openly talked about how devastated she was after it. Meanwhile, the "my husband" comment at the show could also have been a joke made by the singer.

