Did Adele joke about being a sports-challenged ‘wife’ to Rich Paul after labeling him ‘husband’? Details inside

Adele, the renowned British singer famous for her delicacy ‘Hello’, recently made headlines with her playful and humorous remarks about her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul during one of her Las Vegas shows as per a report in PEOPLE. Reportedly, the singer playfully referred to herself as Rich Paul's "wife," raising questions about whether the couple had secretly tied the knot. This amusing incident occurred just weeks after Adele had previously labeled Rich Paul as her "husband" during another show, leaving fans curious about their relationship status.

Adele joking about being a sports-challenged ‘wife’

As per a report by PEOPLE, during her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas, the Rolling in the Deep singer engaged in an impromptu speech about her efforts to understand and enjoy American football, a sport she acknowledged was less familiar to her due to its lack of presence in her native England.

Adele confessed, "I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football, 'cause I love sports. I actually love watching sports." She went on to express her confusion about certain aspects of the game, like the frequent whistle blows, the four-yard measurements, and the use of inches. Adele humorously pondered why the game seemed to halt just when it became most thrilling.

However, the highlight of her speech was when she affectionately referred to herself as "not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football — even though my partner absolutely loves it."

When Adele referred to Rich Paul as her husband

Another report by PEOPLE suggests that Adele had previously caused a stir when she jokingly called Rich Paul her "husband" during a conversation with a female audience member at an earlier Vegas residency show.

In response to the audience member's playful suggestion of marriage, Adele playfully mentioned, "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight."

Nevertheless, Adele and Rich Paul have neither officially affirmed nor refuted these marriage speculations. Their relationship has remained robust since they commenced dating in 2021, with numerous public sightings and appearances together.

