Did Adele just confirm dating sports agent Rich Paul? Brit singer spotted ‘getting cosy’ at dinner with him

British singer Adele‘s rumoured relationship with sports agent Rich Paul is reportedly moving forward! The 33-year-old Grammy-winner and the 39-year-old entrepreneur were spotted “getting cozy” during a date night this week in New York City. A source via E! News revealed the duo was seen at a double date in the upscale restaurant Cipriani.

The source via E! News also added that the rumoured couple was “very playful together and flirty” during the dinner. They sat next to each other at the table while the other couple sat across from them. At one point during the meal, Rich “put his arm around her and they giggled.” The source also said that when it came time to leave the restaurant, Adele was chatting with the other woman on the double date. Rich then “went up and tapped her on the shoulder in a light hearted teasing way to say he wanted to leave.”

Just last week, the duo was recently spotted sitting together at a basketball game and according to sources, the two seem to be dating! If you didn’t see, the rumoured new couple looked chummy while sitting next to each other at game five of the 2021 NBA Finals this weekend. According to a source who spoke to E! News, “they are dating” and another insider added that they attended the game “together.” Prior to this, just last week, there was news that Adele is dating rapper Skepta!

